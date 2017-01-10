BRIEF-SpaceX confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon:
Jan 10 Xiamen King Long Motor Group Co Ltd
* Says it sold 10,156 vehicles in Dec, down 20.8 percent y/y
* Says it sold 73,387 vehicles in 2016, down 15.5 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jpldkY
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon:
* Superior industries concludes tender offer for purchase of shares of uniwheels ag