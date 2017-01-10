BRIEF-First Republic announces pricing of $500 mln senior notes offering
* First republic announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes offering
Jan 10 Greenland Holdings Corp Ltd
* Says it launches eight property projects of total land price of more than 8 billion yuan in December ($1.16 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ibIvdl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9215 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 30 A former managing director at broker-dealer Sterne Agee pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bribing a former portfolio manager at New York state's retirement fund in exchange for tens of millions of dollars' worth of business, federal prosecutors said.