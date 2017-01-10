BRIEF-Akari Therapeutics says Roshwalb submitted resignation as CEO and member of board - SEC Filing
* On May 29, Roshwalb submitted resignation as CEO and member of the company’s board of directors, effective immediately
Jan 10 Wuhan Thalys Medical Technology Inc
* Says share trade to halt from Jan 11 pending announcement related to share private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2i8WEga
* Collegium announces the appointment of Joseph Ciaffoni as chief operating officer