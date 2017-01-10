BRIEF-HIT Technologies qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Says generated sales of $147,459 in q3 f2017, down 60% from $365,749 in q3 fiscal 2016
Jan 10 Guangdong Zhengye Technology Co Ltd
* Says it cuts share issue size to 255 million yuan ($36.84 million) from 265 million yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jyvq2A
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9211 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Says generated sales of $147,459 in q3 f2017, down 60% from $365,749 in q3 fiscal 2016
WASHINGTON, May 30 U.S. President Donald Trump's communications director is leaving the job, the White House said on Tuesday, as the president considers wider staff changes to try to contain political damage from investigations into Russia and his presidential campaign.