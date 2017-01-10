BRIEF-First Republic announces pricing of $500 mln senior notes offering
* First republic announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes offering
Jan 10 Guosen Securities Co Ltd
* Says dec net profit at 337.15 million yuan ($48.71 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iA07AD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9210 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* First republic announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes offering
NEW YORK, May 30 A former managing director at broker-dealer Sterne Agee pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bribing a former portfolio manager at New York state's retirement fund in exchange for tens of millions of dollars' worth of business, federal prosecutors said.