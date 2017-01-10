BRIEF-First Republic announces pricing of $500 mln senior notes offering
* First republic announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes offering
Jan 10 Jinzhou Cihang Group Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreements to invest 371.85 million yuan ($53.73 million) for 11.3 percent stake in Xinjiang Huihe Bank
* Says unit plans to buy stakes in three firms for a combined 557.9 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2i8Xk4X ; bit.ly/2iXGovC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9210 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 30 A former managing director at broker-dealer Sterne Agee pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bribing a former portfolio manager at New York state's retirement fund in exchange for tens of millions of dollars' worth of business, federal prosecutors said.