BRIEF-Spero Global to buy Mirae Global for 7.32 bln won
* Says it will buy MIRAE GLOBAL Co Ltd, a petrochemistry firm, for 7.32 billion won
Jan 11 Unitest Inc :
* Says it signs 16.79 billion won contract with SK Hynix Inc to provide semiconductor inspection equipment
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won