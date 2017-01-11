BRIEF-International Healthway Corporation says qtrly revenue s$10.6 million versus s$12.8 million
* Qtrly net loss s$86.2 million versus loss of s$29.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Jan 11 Kyorin Holdings Inc :
* Says its unit formed sales business alliance with Air Liquide Japan, Ltd.
* Says two entities will cooperate on the marketing of hand hygiene products in Japan
Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/bjqHX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday tightened rules on where injury lawsuits may be filed, handing a victory to corporations by undercutting the ability of plaintiffs to bring claims in friendly courts in a case involving Texas-based BNSF Railway Co.