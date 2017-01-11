BRIEF-Farmacol Q1 net profit falls to 19.5 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 19.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 46.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 11 Aisin Seiki Co Ltd :
* Says it repurchased 1.4 million shares for 7.02 billion yen in total in December, 2016
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on July 29, 2016
* Says it accumulatively repurchased 7.5 million shares for 35.74 billion yen in total as of Dec. 31, 2016
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/0llw7i
* Marcel Von Aulock resigns as executive director from board effective 01 June 2017 and from employment with co with effect from 30 June