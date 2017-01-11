BRIEF-Farmacol Q1 net profit falls to 19.5 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 19.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 46.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 11 Zhejiang Xiantong Rubber&Plastic Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to use 30 million yuan to set up a Zhejiang-based wholly owned subsidiary which will be mainly engaged in manufacture and sale of vehicle seals, decoration and other components
* Says co plans to launch a branch in Hangzhou city
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AwoQr4 ; goo.gl/4lrUqh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Marcel Von Aulock resigns as executive director from board effective 01 June 2017 and from employment with co with effect from 30 June