Jan 11 Zhuzhou Qianjin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 50 percent to 70 percent, compared to net profit of 2015 (93.0 million yuan)

* Says steady growth of operating performance, cost control and sharply reduced loss in hygienic products business as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yriT19

