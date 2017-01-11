** IndusInd Bank's shares rise as much as 4.64 pct to highest in two months

** Bank said on Tuesday Dec-qtr net profit rose by about 29 pct to 7.51 bln rupees ($110.02 million)

** Dec-qtr net interest margin stable at 4 pct

** Analysts at Jefferies raise PT to 1,030 rupees from 980 rupees, factoring in better loan growth and NIM

** Bank seems to have escaped pains owing to demonetisation - Jefferies analysts ($1 = 68.2599 Indian rupees)