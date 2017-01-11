Indian shares pause after record-setting run
* Arrival of monsoon rains at southern coast supports sentiment
** IndusInd Bank's shares rise as much as 4.64 pct to highest in two months
** Bank said on Tuesday Dec-qtr net profit rose by about 29 pct to 7.51 bln rupees ($110.02 million)
** Dec-qtr net interest margin stable at 4 pct
** Analysts at Jefferies raise PT to 1,030 rupees from 980 rupees, factoring in better loan growth and NIM
** Bank seems to have escaped pains owing to demonetisation - Jefferies analysts ($1 = 68.2599 Indian rupees)
** Jubilant Foodworks shares fall as much as 13 pct to lowest since Dec. 29