BRIEF-Farmacol Q1 net profit falls to 19.5 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 19.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 46.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 11 Guilin Tourism Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to list 51 percent stake in tourism unit with listed price of 90.1 million yuan
* Marcel Von Aulock resigns as executive director from board effective 01 June 2017 and from employment with co with effect from 30 June