** Renewable energy co Suzlon Energy Ltd rises as much as 5.37 pct to its highest since Nov 16, 2016

** Co gets order for 226.8 MW wind power project from an independent power producer in Andhra Pradesh

** Suzlon does not give company' name or value of order

** Over 22 mln shares had changed hands by 0530 GMT, more than twice the 30-day average

** In the past year to Tuesday's close, shares had shed 29.6 pct (arnab.paul@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)