** Indian steel companies, including Tata Steel Ltd , Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, JSW Steel and Steel Authority of India, rise 4.3-9.5 pct

** China will completely stop production of highly polluting low-end steel by end of June in an effort to tackle smog, state media reported

** Analysts have also cited that a fall in price of coking coal, used in steel manufacturing, has also aided the steel companies.

** Tata Steel jumps to its highest since Dec 9, 2014 while JSW Steel rises to its all-time high;

** Visa Steel Ltd rises as much as 15.7 pct

(arnab.paul@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)