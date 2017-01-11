BRIEF-Farmacol Q1 net profit falls to 19.5 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 19.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 46.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 11 Warabeya Nichiyo Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned unit WARABEYA USA, INC. plans to acquire a new plant in Hawaii, the U.S.
* Says the new plant will be used to replace the old plant at local, for food production
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/O1RCs7
* Marcel Von Aulock resigns as executive director from board effective 01 June 2017 and from employment with co with effect from 30 June