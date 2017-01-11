Jan 11 Tangshan Jidong Equipment Engineering Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 23 million yuan to 31 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 203.1 million yuan

* Comments that income from stock investment and refund of taxes are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/xQxaDu

