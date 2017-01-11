BRIEF-India's Mahindra and Mahindra March-qtr PAT up about 20 pct
* Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 6.91 billion rupees
Jan 11 Appro Photoelectron :
* Says it will issue the 2 million new shares at T$30.8 per share
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/r52Mlj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 6.91 billion rupees
* Says it appoints ARIA Audit Corporation. as new corporate auditor, to replace YAESU AUDIT & Co., effective June 29