BRIEF-Farmacol Q1 net profit falls to 19.5 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 19.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 46.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 11 Sharp Corp :
* Says Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company files a lawsuit against Electrolux North America and co's unit Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC)
* Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company claims$99,608.38 as compensation for damages from SEC
* Marcel Von Aulock resigns as executive director from board effective 01 June 2017 and from employment with co with effect from 30 June