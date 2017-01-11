BRIEF-Farmacol Q1 net profit falls to 19.5 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 19.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 46.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 11 Zhejiang China Commodities City Group Co Ltd
* Says it expects 2016 net profit to rise 50-55 percent y/y versus net profit of 688.4 million yuan ($99.39 million) year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jhQLdh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9265 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Marcel Von Aulock resigns as executive director from board effective 01 June 2017 and from employment with co with effect from 30 June