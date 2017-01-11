BRIEF-Biohaven completes enrollment in Spinocerebellar Ataxia clinical trial with Trigriluzole
May 30 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
Jan 11 China Meheco Co., Ltd. :
* Says its wholly owned healthcare product unit won lawsuit against three firms regarding contract dispute
* Says the unit will get 103 million yuan as compensation
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/N3N9OC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Further confirms pharmaceutical prices are approved by department of health in terms of single exit price regulatory framework