BRIEF-Farmacol Q1 net profit falls to 19.5 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 19.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 46.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 11 Beiqi Foton Motor Co Ltd
* Says it sold 53,500 vehicles in Dec versus 43,935 vehicles year ago
* Says it sold 531,109 vehicles in 2016, up 8.4 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iEsttv
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 19.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 46.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Marcel Von Aulock resigns as executive director from board effective 01 June 2017 and from employment with co with effect from 30 June