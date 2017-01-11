BRIEF-Mondo TV Iberoamerica to issue convertible bonds for up to 5.4 mln euros
* SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ISSUE CONVERTIBLE BONDS AND WARRANTS ATTACHED FOR UP TO 5.4 MILLION EUROS
Jan 11 Neusoft :
* Says it signed a strategic cooperation agreement for smart city construction with Yantai Government
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wrT0rM
(Beijing Headline News)
* RIGHTS ISSUE GIVES TAGMASTER PROCEEDS OF ABOUT SEK 37 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS