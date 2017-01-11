BRIEF-Angel Telecom Holding talks about combination between Angel Telekom and Connexcom AG
* ANGEL TELECOM HOLDING AG: TALKS ABOUT A COMBINATION BETWEEN ANGEL TELEKOM AND CONNEXCOM AG
Jan 11 Pati Games Corp :
* Says Shim Jeong Seop has sold 7.2 percent stake(894,422 shares) in the company, decreasing its stake down to 1.6 percent from 8.8 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/7A7K1s
WASHINGTON, May 30 An influential proxy adviser has recommended that shareholders of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. withhold their support from Eric Benhamou, the company's lead independent board director.