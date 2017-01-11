BRIEF-Angel Telecom Holding talks about combination between Angel Telekom and Connexcom AG
* ANGEL TELECOM HOLDING AG: TALKS ABOUT A COMBINATION BETWEEN ANGEL TELEKOM AND CONNEXCOM AG
Jan 11 Hangzhou Electronic Soul Network Technology :
* Says it was recognized as high-tech enterprise
* Says it will enjoy a tax preference of 15 percent for three years from 2016 to 2018
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/quMqaR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* ANGEL TELECOM HOLDING AG: TALKS ABOUT A COMBINATION BETWEEN ANGEL TELEKOM AND CONNEXCOM AG
WASHINGTON, May 30 An influential proxy adviser has recommended that shareholders of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. withhold their support from Eric Benhamou, the company's lead independent board director.