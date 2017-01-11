BRIEF-Angel Telecom Holding talks about combination between Angel Telekom and Connexcom AG
* ANGEL TELECOM HOLDING AG: TALKS ABOUT A COMBINATION BETWEEN ANGEL TELEKOM AND CONNEXCOM AG
Jan 11 Imagis Co Ltd :
* Says The Korea Securities Finance Corporation has acquired 3 percent stake(227,421 shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company up to 7.5 percent from 4.5 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/55vHff
WASHINGTON, May 30 An influential proxy adviser has recommended that shareholders of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. withhold their support from Eric Benhamou, the company's lead independent board director.