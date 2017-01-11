BRIEF-Angel Telecom Holding talks about combination between Angel Telekom and Connexcom AG
* ANGEL TELECOM HOLDING AG: TALKS ABOUT A COMBINATION BETWEEN ANGEL TELEKOM AND CONNEXCOM AG
Jan 11 Pci-Suntek Technology Co Ltd
* Says it wins bid for equipment supply contract worth 313.0 million yuan ($45.15 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jCt8Q3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9319 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* ANGEL TELECOM HOLDING AG: TALKS ABOUT A COMBINATION BETWEEN ANGEL TELEKOM AND CONNEXCOM AG
WASHINGTON, May 30 An influential proxy adviser has recommended that shareholders of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. withhold their support from Eric Benhamou, the company's lead independent board director.