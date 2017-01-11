BRIEF-Ailleron Q1 net profit rises to 529,000 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 529,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS 379,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 11 Central China Land Media Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 1.7 percent y/y at 715.2 million yuan ($103.20 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2j75ieJ
* Turnover of group improved by 9% or us$0.8 million from us$10.0 million in fy2016 to us$11.0 million in fy2017