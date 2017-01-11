BRIEF-Macro Games plans to issue series B bonds via private subscription
* PLANS TO ISSUE SERIES B BONDS FOR AMOUNT NOT LOWER THAN 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS AND NOT HIGHER THAN 5.0 MILLION ZLOTYS
Jan 11 Jiangsu Hongda New Material Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire information technology asset for 100-150 million yuan ($14.43-21.64 million), share trade remains suspended
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2j7alfg
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9317 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
BRUSSELS, May 30 The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Tuesday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES May 2017 April 2017 May 2016 Index (base 2013=100) 105.00 105.09 103.08 Mth/mth change (in pct) -0.09 0.17 0.32 Yr/yr change (in pct) 1.86 2.28 2.20 Health index 105.42 105.46 100.93 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealt