TABLE-Belgian May CPI -0.1 pct mo/mo, 1.9 pct yr/yr

BRUSSELS, May 30 The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Tuesday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES May 2017 April 2017 May 2016 Index (base 2013=100) 105.00 105.09 103.08 Mth/mth change (in pct) -0.09 0.17 0.32 Yr/yr change (in pct) 1.86 2.28 2.20 Health index 105.42 105.46 100.93 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealt