BRIEF-CRCAM Normandie Seine summoned to appear before the Tribunal de Grande Instance de Rouen
* WAS SUMMONED TO APPEAR BEFORE THE TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE DE ROUEN BY SOME HOLDERS OF NON VOTING COOPERATIVE SECURITIES (CCIS)
Jan 11 China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd
* Says online part of Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 1,441.6 times amount on offer
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2j0QEDt (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Hsbc Institutional Trust Services (singapore) entered into sale & purchase agreement with Sengkang Import & Export Pte