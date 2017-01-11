BRIEF-CRCAM Normandie Seine summoned to appear before the Tribunal de Grande Instance de Rouen
* WAS SUMMONED TO APPEAR BEFORE THE TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE DE ROUEN BY SOME HOLDERS OF NON VOTING COOPERATIVE SECURITIES (CCIS)
Jan 11 Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co Ltd
* Says unit Best Wisdom plans to buy 23.2 percent stake in China South City Holdings Ltd for HK$3.8 billion ($490.03 million) via cash
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iFodK2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7547 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Hsbc Institutional Trust Services (singapore) entered into sale & purchase agreement with Sengkang Import & Export Pte