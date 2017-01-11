BRIEF-Jindal Steel & Power says minor fire broke out on Monday at co's Angul plant in Odisha
* Says minor fire broke out on monday at an under construction ancillary facility at angul plant in odisha
-- Source link: bloom.bg/2ie1Sr6
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Says minor fire broke out on monday at an under construction ancillary facility at angul plant in odisha
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction