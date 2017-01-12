BRIEF-India's Bajaj Finance allots NCDs worth 2.25 bln rupees
Bajaj Finance Ltd: * Allots NCDs worth 2.25 billion rupees
Jan 12 Shinhan 2nd Special Purpose Acquisition Co LTD :
* Says top shareholder is changed to Bum Jin Gyu and other 10 individuals from ACPC
* Says Bum Jin Gyu and other 10 individuals are holding 55.40 percent stake in the co
DUBAI, May 29 The government of Dubai is expected to raise the money needed to extend the city’s metro with an initial loan of roughly $500 million that will later be followed by loans guaranteed by export credit agencies (ECAs), banking sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.