Jan 12 China Greatwall Computer Shenzhen Co Ltd :

* Says 100 percent stake in Wuhan Zhongyuan Electronics Group Co Ltd and Beijing Shengfeifan Electronic System Technology Development Co Ltd has been transferred to co from China Electronics Corporation

* Says co has transferred 24.32 percent stake in PTV technology Limited to China Electronics Corporation on Jan. 3

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yS7o45

