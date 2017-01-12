BRIEF-Notorious Pictures buys two films at the Cannes Film Festival
* SAYS ACQUIRED FILMS ARE “RICHARD SAYS GOODBYE” AND “THE FULL HOUSE" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 12 Geonext Corp :
* Says its unit acquired a Fukushima-based solar power generation plant
* Says the acquisition price is 874 million yen
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/WBJTj3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SAYS ACQUIRED FILMS ARE “RICHARD SAYS GOODBYE” AND “THE FULL HOUSE" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday