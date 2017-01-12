Husky Energy approves West White Rose project
May 29 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc said on Monday it is proceeding with its $2.2 billion West White Rose project in offshore Newfoundland and Labrador.
Jan 12 Ningbo Xinhai Electric Co., Ltd. :
* Says it names Nie Tengyun as president
* Says it names Xie Wantao as CFO
* March quarter net profit 239.7 million rupees versus profit 116.1 million rupees year ago