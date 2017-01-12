BRIEF-India's Bajaj Finance allots NCDs worth 2.25 bln rupees
May 29 Bajaj Finance Ltd: * Allots NCDs worth 2.25 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 12 Sansiri Pcl President Srettha Thavisin said in a statement:
* Targets revenue at 34 billion baht ($961.81 million) in 2017
* Targets presales at 36 billion baht ($1.02 billion) in 2017
* Plans 19 new projects in 2017, including 8 condominiums, worth 41.2 billion baht ($1.17 billion)
* Expects 2016 presales at 31.1 billion baht ($879.77 million), a 9 pct growth Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.3500 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat)
DUBAI, May 29 The government of Dubai is expected to raise the money needed to extend the city’s metro with an initial loan of roughly $500 million that will later be followed by loans guaranteed by export credit agencies (ECAs), banking sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.