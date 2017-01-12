Jan 12 CASIN Guoxing Property Development Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 19.22 percent to 43.07 percent, or to be 100 million yuan to 120 million yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (83.9 million yuan)

* Says increased sold area of houses which can be carried over in the period as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1OKnZC

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)