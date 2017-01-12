BRIEF-India's Bajaj Finance allots NCDs worth 2.25 bln rupees
May 29 Bajaj Finance Ltd: * Allots NCDs worth 2.25 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 12 CASIN Guoxing Property Development Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 19.22 percent to 43.07 percent, or to be 100 million yuan to 120 million yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (83.9 million yuan)
* Says increased sold area of houses which can be carried over in the period as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1OKnZC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 29 Bajaj Finance Ltd: * Allots NCDs worth 2.25 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 29 The government of Dubai is expected to raise the money needed to extend the city’s metro with an initial loan of roughly $500 million that will later be followed by loans guaranteed by export credit agencies (ECAs), banking sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.