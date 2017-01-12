BRIEF-Chengzhi unit receives subsidy
* Says its unit received subsidy of 1 million yuan from government
Jan 12 NanoCarrier Co Ltd :
* Says it received substance patent grant from European Patent Office
* Says the substance related to its nucleic acid delivery technology
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/FncGVW
May 29 Indian shares eased after hitting record highs early on Monday as a string of weak quarterly results, including from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Reliance Communications Ltd, hit sentiment.