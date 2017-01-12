UPDATE 3-BA flights returning to normal after damaging IT collapse
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday
Jan 12 Suzhou TFC Optical Communication Co Ltd :
* Says it completes establishment of industrial buyout fund in Suzhou city, with partners
* Plan was disclosed on July 28, 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RfSelv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday
* Co has applied to stock exchange for resumption of trading in its shares on stock exchange with effect from may 31, 2017.