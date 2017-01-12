Jan 12 Quantum Hi-tech (China) Biological Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 1 percent to 30 percent, or to be 60.1 million yuan to 77.3 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (59.5 million yuan)

* Says steady growth in core businesses as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HydrsG

