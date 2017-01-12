** Nifty Pharma index falls as much as 2.24 pct, contributing to more than half the losses on the NSE index

** Nifty Pharma Index on track for first loss in three sessions

** U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said pharmaceutical companies are "getting away with murder" in what they charge the government for medicines, and promised that would change

** Top losers include Cadila Healthcare Ltd, which drops as much as 2.9 pct, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries falls as much as 2.96 pct, and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd declines as much as 3.76 pct

** Losses track falls in global drugmaker shares, including a 3 percent fall in the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index