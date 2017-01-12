BUZZ-India's Tech Mahindra hits over 3-1/2-yr low on Q4 profit miss
** Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd falls as much as 16.9 pct to 356.65, its lowest since October 2013
** Nifty Pharma index falls as much as 2.24 pct, contributing to more than half the losses on the NSE index
** Nifty Pharma Index on track for first loss in three sessions
** U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said pharmaceutical companies are "getting away with murder" in what they charge the government for medicines, and promised that would change
** Top losers include Cadila Healthcare Ltd, which drops as much as 2.9 pct, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries falls as much as 2.96 pct, and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd declines as much as 3.76 pct
** Losses track falls in global drugmaker shares, including a 3 percent fall in the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index
** Shares open at 190 rupees, a nearly 10 pct fall from the issue price of 210 rupees per share