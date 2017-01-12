** Power Grid Corporation of India rises as much as 5.24 pct to an all-time high of 199.75 rupees

** The power transmission company's stock cleared a resistance it was facing near 193.3 rupees, the 100 pct Fibonacci projection level of wave 1 reut.rs/2imDykX

** Trend intensity indicator (TI) rises to 15 forming higher lows, indicating a new uptrend

** Price volume trend (PVT) indicator also at record high; which is favorable for the stock

** MACD is positive and above its signal line

** Stock up 32.5 pct in the past year to Wednesday's close, compared with 10.8 pct gain in the NSE index

