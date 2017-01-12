BUZZ-India's Tech Mahindra hits over 3-1/2-yr low on Q4 profit miss
** Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd falls as much as 16.9 pct to 356.65, its lowest since October 2013
** Power Grid Corporation of India rises as much as 5.24 pct to an all-time high of 199.75 rupees
** The power transmission company's stock cleared a resistance it was facing near 193.3 rupees, the 100 pct Fibonacci projection level of wave 1 reut.rs/2imDykX
** Trend intensity indicator (TI) rises to 15 forming higher lows, indicating a new uptrend
** Price volume trend (PVT) indicator also at record high; which is favorable for the stock
** MACD is positive and above its signal line
** Stock up 32.5 pct in the past year to Wednesday's close, compared with 10.8 pct gain in the NSE index
(RM: gaurav.dogra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd falls as much as 16.9 pct to 356.65, its lowest since October 2013
** Shares open at 190 rupees, a nearly 10 pct fall from the issue price of 210 rupees per share