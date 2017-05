Jan 12 Healthcare & Medical Investment Corp :

* Says it plans to acquire 6 properties at totaling 13.4 billion yen

* Says it plans to take out loans worth totaling 6.7 billion yen to fund properties acquisition

* Co will also issue 69,150 units via public offerings and 3,457 units via private placement with pendent details, to fund acquisition

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/PRqSj6 ; goo.gl/0oo0b2 ; goo.gl/W6NogY

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)