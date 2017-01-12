BRIEF-Chengzhi unit receives subsidy
* Says its unit received subsidy of 1 million yuan from government
Jan 12 Guangdong Transtek Medical Electronics :
* Says it proposed to pay a cash dividend of 2 yuan per share for every 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 22 new shares for every 10 shares, as the dividend payment plan for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MNgPD1
