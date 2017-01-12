Jan 12 Shanghai Hi-tech Control System Co., Ltd. :

* Says it plans to set up a intelligent tech JV in Shanghai, with investment of 5.1 million yuan

* Says the JV to be capitalized at 10 million yuan and the co to hold 51 percent stake in it

* Says its controlling unit plans to set up new energy tech JV in Shanghai, with investment of 51 million yuan

* Says the JV to be capitalized at 100 million yuan and the unit to hold 51 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese:rrd.me/bjA5M; rrd.me/bjA7R

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)