Jan 12 Ingenic Semiconductor :

* Says it received a patent license (No. ZL 2016 2 0034447.5), for smart glasses

* Says it received a patent license (No. ZL 2016 2 0035479.7), for printed circuit board

* Says the patents valid for 10 years

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wU6eVk

