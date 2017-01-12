BRIEF-India's Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 21.1 million rupees versus loss 369.6 million rupees year ago
Jan 12 HONEYS Co Ltd :
* Says co's president Yoshihisa Ejiri plans to transfer 8.45 percent stake of shares to the company EEY which offers a bid to acquire shares in co
* Yoshihisa Ejiri's stake in co will be lowered to 7.23 percent from 15.68 percent
* Net loss in march quarter last year was 84.8 million rupees; total revenue 5.2 million rupees