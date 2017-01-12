Jan 12 HONEYS Co Ltd :

* Says co's president Yoshihisa Ejiri plans to transfer 8.45 percent stake of shares to the company EEY which offers a bid to acquire shares in co

* Yoshihisa Ejiri's stake in co will be lowered to 7.23 percent from 15.68 percent

