BRIEF-India's Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 21.1 million rupees versus loss 369.6 million rupees year ago
Jan 12 Dongsung Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it lowered conversion price of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to 4,252 won/share from 4,977 won/share, effective Jan. 12
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/JYLbGL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter net loss 21.1 million rupees versus loss 369.6 million rupees year ago
* Net loss in march quarter last year was 84.8 million rupees; total revenue 5.2 million rupees