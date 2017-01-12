UPDATE 3-BA flights returning to normal after damaging IT collapse
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday
Jan 12 Dong A Eltek Co Ltd :
* Says it will buy entire 2 million shares of a new technology project financing company for 12 billion won, to extend business field
* Says it will hold 100 percent stake(2 million shares) in the new technology project financing company, after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/PaHejb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday
* Co has applied to stock exchange for resumption of trading in its shares on stock exchange with effect from may 31, 2017.